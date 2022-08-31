



Front and center on The Midday Report were the fisticuffs that ensued at political party Cope's recent media briefing.

The scuffle comes after infighting amongst the party's leadership which saw Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended.

The suspension was retracted shortly thereafter followed by Lekota and national chairperson Teboho Loate announcing the suspension of deputy president Willie Madisha, secretary for communications Dennis Bloem, and secretary for elections, Mzwandile Hleko. At a briefing to address the chaotic proceedings, the conflicting factions came to blows.

Mandy spoke with JJ Tabane, host of eNCA's Power to Truth, to get a reading of what this means for the future of the party.

It's sad to see [Cope] deteriorate from 36 seats in the legislature in 2009 to two seats. You could say people are fighting over the crumbs of something that indeed has, as you said, become irrelevant. JJ Tabane, Power to Truth host - eNCA

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Ministers in parliament to answer questions around focus on Phala Phala questions.

Police on high alert at the Kalafong hospital amid blockade/protest.

VBS granted an order to force former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money he owes used on Nkandla residence.

Graeme Smith speaks about the Cricket SA T20 League.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos