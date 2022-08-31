Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Front and center on The Midday Report were the fisticuffs that ensued at political party Cope's recent media briefing.
The scuffle comes after infighting amongst the party's leadership which saw Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended.
The suspension was retracted shortly thereafter followed by Lekota and national chairperson Teboho Loate announcing the suspension of deputy president Willie Madisha, secretary for communications Dennis Bloem, and secretary for elections, Mzwandile Hleko. At a briefing to address the chaotic proceedings, the conflicting factions came to blows.
Mandy spoke with JJ Tabane, host of eNCA's Power to Truth, to get a reading of what this means for the future of the party.
It's sad to see [Cope] deteriorate from 36 seats in the legislature in 2009 to two seats. You could say people are fighting over the crumbs of something that indeed has, as you said, become irrelevant.JJ Tabane, Power to Truth host - eNCA
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Ministers in parliament to answer questions around focus on Phala Phala questions.
-
Police on high alert at the Kalafong hospital amid blockade/protest.
-
VBS granted an order to force former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money he owes used on Nkandla residence.
-
Graeme Smith speaks about the Cricket SA T20 League.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More
Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability
Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired in 2020.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen
Chaos erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability
A day after some tense scenes in Parliament, the presidency has jumped to the defence of the country's number one citizen.Read More
Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More
PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan
Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.Read More
Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion
The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.Read More