'Government’s policy failures show no political will to solve unemployment'





Clement Manyathela spoke to former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla.

Lehohla said regarding the unemployment rate, government has taken no responsibility to govern.

The latest unemployment statistics released by Statistics SA last week show that the rate of unemployment in South Africa has decreased for the second consecutive quarter.

The country's unemployment rate fell to 33.9% percent in the second quarter, from 34.5% in the first quarter.

Lehohla said this rate reflects no real improvement, instead it reflects that COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed after many sectors were impacted by the lockdown, but has not much to do with the government creating jobs.

Notably, unemployment amongst the youth, those aged 15 to 34, increased by 2%.

They haven’t shown any will to deal with the high unemployment rate amongst the youth, he added.

They [ANC] are saying our policies will give you more unemployment, more poverty and more inequality. Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general and Oxford research associate

You have people in positions of power saying they don’t know why things have not happened. Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general and Oxford research associate

He adds that the private sector and government are scapegoating each other as to why employment figures rank so low.

