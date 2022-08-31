



Zoleka Mandela Instagram

- Last week, Mandela shared her fears with her Instagram followers after news that the cancer she had beaten twice had returned

- On Tuesday, she confirmed that a CT scan revealed that there was cancer in her liver and lungs

- She has thanked her fans for their "outpouring of love, prayer and support"

Zoleka Mandela has again taken to social media this week to confirm her worst fears regarding her health.

This comes as the cancer that she had bravely beaten twice before made a return.

The revelation comes just days after she told her 562,000 followers that she had undergone tests after experiencing "excruciating pain" in her rib.

She wrote: "I went for an x-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago - I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer."

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old shared her latest diagnosis, saying she is "hanging on by a thread".

"Yesterday [29.08.2022] marked my official diagnosis, the CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs," wrote the _When Hope Whispers _author.

Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, has fought and survived breast cancer twice before.

She has previously been candid about her struggles, including her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and her mental health challenges.

On Tuesday, she thanked her supporters for their "outpouring of love, prayer and support" and signed off the post by saying "Peace. Passion. Positivity."

Mandela - who celebrated her 12th year of sobriety earlier this month - gave birth to her sixth and youngest child, Zingce, in April.

RELATED:Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zoleka Mandela after cancer diagnosis: "I am hanging on by a thread"