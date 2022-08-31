Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.
The European Union is sending five million anti-radiation pills to Ukraine, fearful of an accident at the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.
Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant and have stationed military equipment inside it.
Recent fighting has damaged the plant and the Russians are, according to the BBC, forcing employees to work at gunpoint.
Everybody within 50km of the plant is being given potassium iodide pills but the donation from the EU will enable wider dissemination.
RELATED: We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN
There’s an International Atomic Energy Agency team in Ukraine… They’ve got to wait and see whether the Russians will allow them to inspect…John Adderley, international correspondent
RELATED: Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations
It’s a perilous situation there…John Adderley, international correspondent
Maytham interviewed Adderley - scroll up to listen, skip to 1:46.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97548558_sign-of-radiation-hazard-against-radioactive-waste-on-the-building-background-picture-with-a-place-f.html?vti=o7oloupfed797dki9y-1-1
More from World
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.Read More
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day
Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.Read More
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around
Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.Read More