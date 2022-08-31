Legally bold: Can you represent yourself in legal matters?





Clement Manyathela spoke to legal analyst Modidima Mannya to get a look at the dynamics of representing yourself in a court of law.

South Africans do have to opportunity to forgo legal representation and represent themselves

According to Mannya this happens frequently in the lower courts but is more complex in the higher courts

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com

Legal matters can be extremely complicated, and many people will opt for formal legal representation especially in the higher courts.

However in the lower courts, a person can choose to represent themselves and save the costs of representation. Mannya has said he sees this frequently in the Labour Court.

While these matters can be complicated he said that the legal system has the ultimate goal of dispensing justice, and unrepresented persons will often be assisted to ensure that they understand the process.

The final responsibility to dispense justice is that of the judicial officer, not of the lawyer. The courts make it their business to dispense justice and they do assist unrepresented litigants, including accused [litigants], in court. Modidima Mannya, Legal analyst

While in complex, or criminal cases, it could be safer to get formal legal representation who have the training to handle these situations, if you have a straightforward case and feel comfortable representing yourself - it is your legal right to do so.

