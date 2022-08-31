Cope’s press conference of chaos shows 'a party fighting over crumbs': JJ Tabane
Physical fights broke out at a media briefing held by long-standing Cope president, Mosioua Lekota – who is rumoured to be suspended by a faction of the party.
Some Cope members at the press conference said Lekota was clinging on to power adding that he must stay at home as he was no longer fit to hold office.
The success of a party - that was once in the race to topple ruling party African National Congress (ANC) in 2009 - hangs in the balance.
Tabane added that with Cope occupying two seats in Parliament - many could argue that its members were fighting for crumbs.
People could say people are fighting over the crumbs.DR JJ Tabane, political analyst
It is difficult to see what the party has come to. There was a time that the masses thought Cope was going to be the next leadership, said Tabane.
The hype was such that people actually believed that Cope was going to be the next government.DR JJ Tabane, political analyst
He added that Lekota has been a big part of its failure because of his battles against Mbhazima Shilowa in leading the party.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : GCIS
