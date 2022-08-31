Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability





Clement Manyathela chatted to Mondli Gungubele - Minister in the Presidency, as well as Presidency spokesperson - Vincent Magwenya, about the President's Q&A session in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Gungubele says the president did in fact answer the question on whether he would take the nation in his confidence on allegations related to the Phala Phala farm robbery

Gungubele accuses opposition parties of trying to humiliate the president

Magwenya says the president can't be expected to tussle with a rogue spy operation in public

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Both Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele and Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya insist President Cyril Ramaphosa is not ducking and diving when it comes to 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The National Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday after MPs repeatedly tried to get Ramaphosa to come clean about the incident, and whether he had in fact been involved in any illegal behaviour in so far as the burglary is concerned.

Gungubele insists the president did answer question number five, when he said that upon advice from his lawyers, all he was willing to say is that he was cooperating with law enforcement agencies. The minister accuses opposition parties of trying humiliate the president.

In this instance, we want to argue that the president has submitted himself to a parliamentary process...but now we want the president to actually expose himself to a myriad of casting of aspersions...when there is a parliamentary process which is actually independent. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya agrees with Gungubele's assessment, despite the widespread discontent among opposition MPs.

He responded to the question. The problem is that they [opposition parties] had other expectations...to throw as much political mud at the president. Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency

Magwenya says the president is prepared to submit himself to a Section 89 [impeachment] process.

Parliament is setting up an independent panel, nominated by all major parties to probe whether there's enough evidence to initiate impeachment proceedings. The spokesperson says the president can't be expected to publicly respond to allegations by what he called a "rogue spy" network.

We are dealing here with a rogue spy operation that bears no obligation of accountability to anybody. It can put up information it seems fit and the president is just expected to tussle with this rogue operation in a public forum. Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency