What's the tea: Are you a man that enjoys taking your time getting ready?





Clement Manyathela spoke to 702 listeners to hear their views on whether men should take their time in front of the mirror.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Everybody wants to look and feel their best everyday but sometimes men are criticised if they spend too much time getting ready.

We asked 702 listeners for their opinions on the matter.

One listener sent a voice not saying her partner had suddenly started spending more time on his appearance, and she couldn’t understand why he was spending as much time as her, getting ready.

While one listener said it sounded like she was just jealous of her partner. Others said they believe that the man must be trying to impress someone new, or is having an affair.

During the discussion, we came to some conclusions. Ultimately everyone has the right to look after their appearance and take time for themselves in the morning, and can absolutely take their time and dress up, to make themselves feel good.

Often grooming or taking extra time for your appearance is seen as a typically feminine trait, so when a man starts to do this people may tend to make an issue out of nothing.

If we want to live in a society that is equal for all genders, men should be allowed to spend time on their appearance and feel good about themselves.

Pampering yourself with a manicure and pedicure, or getting a facial, can be a great way to relieve stress - and no one should be denied that pleasure because of their gender.

