'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen





Mandy Wiener spoke to the leader of Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, about the chaos that erupted during a media briefing of the Congress of the People (Cope) in Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen was responding to the recent chaos that erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Lekota - the longest-serving president of the party was briefing the media following his suspension as party leader on Monday.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Steenhuisen said that the party should get its house on order, adding that the party relies on Cope as a coalition partner in governing SA's municipalities.

The party is a coalition party across the country, and this is what happens when you vote for smaller parties, they turn into personality cults. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

I am very fond of and respect Mosiuoa Lekota, and I am very sorry foe what he has been put through and we hope they are able to stabilise, get up running again properly because we need them to assist us in governing in a number of municipalities as we regard them as a good partner. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview above.