Jazz cats get ready, Joy of Jazz festival is officially coming back
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Joy of Jazz CEO and festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi about the 2022 festival.
-
The festival will run from 24 to 25 November 2022.
-
Tickets will be on sale at R750.
The COVID-19 pandemic over the last year hit the entertainment industry hard but Chinoamadi said they are so excited to finally have the show up and running again.
It is quite exciting that eventually after that lull, that long two years, we are able to gather again and enjoy what we like most, music.Mantwa Chinoamadi, joy of jazz CEO and Festival Producer
She also said that this festival has significant planning year round and a number of community outreach and development programmes that lead up to it.
While many might assume that jazz is for an older crowd, Chinoamadi said there are a number of young talents coming in with their take on this unrestricted genre.
Tickets will be on sale for R750 per ticket as the festival aims to rebuild and come back better than ever.
There will also be an opportunity to take advantage of cheaper early bird tickets from the first of September.
Listen to the audio above for more.
