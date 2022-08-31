SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown





Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's new deal and its year-end results.

- Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa

- An earlier agreement with Johnson & Johnson to package and sell COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand (Aspenovax) has been a disappointment due to low demand

South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and distribute four Aspen-branded vaccines in Africa.

An earlier agreement with Johnson & Johnson to package and sell COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand (Aspenovax) has been a disappointment due to low demand.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings says the agreement that subsidiary Aspen SA Operations concluded with the Serum Institute lasts for ten years.

It covers Pneumococcal Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, Poly valent Meningococcal Vaccine and Hexavalent Vaccine.

The four vaccines will be produced at Aspen’s manufacturing facility in Gqeberha.

Through this agreement with the Serum Institute, the partners are responding to the African Union’s call for more African vaccine manufacturing on the continent. Enhancing access to medicines is at the forefront of Aspen’s ESG strategy. Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

The pharma company expects to receive grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad about the deal and the company's results for its financial year to end-June.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' headline earnings per share from total operations increased by 31% to 1 461,2 cents (from 1 119,1 cents in 2021).

In spite of all the inflationary pressures we managed to grow our margins... Our freight costs alone in the second half were up R225 million over the previous half... Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

Interestingly in terms of currency, you'll see in these results our constant exchange rate is much higher than our rand growth rate and that's because the rand relatively strengthened against the euro. That switch for us is like a billion rand! Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

Saad says the deal with Johnson & Johnson is not dead but much depends on how Aspenovax volumes do going ahead.

...so when you talk about the future of that [Gqeberha] facility, the transaction that we announced with Serum today is important for a whole host of reasons. Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

If we look at what's come out of COVID it's become clear that every continent, every country, wants health security... and if you don't have capability and you don't have capacity, you're at the back of the queue. That was particularly galling for the African Union which had 99% of vaccines imported. Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

What Aspen was able to show during the COVID pandemic is that it does have a capability, and that Africa does have a competence, Saad says.

What the people at Serum had worked out is that even though Africa is a very big part of some of these multi-lateral procurers you can try and keep if for yourself, but if you partner with Aspen you've got a much better chance because of the call for 30-40% of their vaccines to be made in Africa... it was smart to partner with Aspen. Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

