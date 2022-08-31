Woolies ups dividend by 250%, plans to take food business 'to another level'





Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' results and plans for the future.

- The Group declared a total dividend for the year almost 250% higher than the dividend for the prior year

- The Group declared a total dividend for the year almost 250% higher than the dividend for the prior year

Woolworths Holdings has reported its strongest balance sheet since 2014, in its results for the year to 26 June 2022.

The Group‘s turnover and concession sales increased by 1.4% compared to the prior year (and by 2.6% in constant currency).

Online sales were up 16.4%, contributing 12.4% to total turnover and concession sales over the year.

In South Africa, online sales jumped 45.4%, contributing 3.2% of local sales.

Headline earnings per share and adjusted diluted HEPS rose by 6.5% and 9.7% to 398.9c and 374.9c respectively.

The Group declared a final dividend of 149.0c, bringing the total dividend for the year to 229.5c - almost 250% more than the prior year's dividend (66.0c).

Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'

In conversation with Group CEO Roy Bagattini, Bruce Whitfield asks whether the business is feeling the heat as other food retailers up their offerings in a race to win customers.

Bagattini says while Woolworths certainly has a target on its back, it remains the leader in the premium food space, and by some way too.

"Price competition is not something we lead with. We really pride ourselves on the overall value component of the price value equation."

That is what customers respond to, he says.

If you look at the overall performance of our foods business, particularly when it comes to our margins and return on investment, we're way up there. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

What we seem to have got right... is what I call the 'holy grail of food retailing' and that's hitting that sweet spot in terms of the customer proposition... . Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

...really giving the customer great value, the best value in the market and at the same time delivering the best returns for our shareholders. We certainly do those on a scale that no-one else does. That's really the DNA of this business. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Has Woolworths had to compress its margins to absorb current inflationary pressures and keep customers coming back?

We've actually announced a R750 million investment in what we say is price, across a different number of categories. The results of these initial investments that we're making in this space show that we are increasing our levels of transactions by over 10% in the prior year. What's important about that... is it brings new customers into the brand. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

Bagattini says while the beleaguered David Jones business in Australia is stabilising, Woolworths is repatriating R1.5 billion to South Africa.

