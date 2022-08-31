[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'





The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show with Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist for Bizcommunity.

- BMW's #GenerationJoy campaign is the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show

- It taps into the latest trends and acknowledges that the passion for the brand knows no race, says branding expert Brendan Seery

Screengrab from BMW #GenerationJoy campaign on YouTube

"One of the biggest problems we have as an industry... is that many of the global brands use global advertising, so you will see often lots of white people in a European city in an advert aimed at South Africa."

BMW's #GenerationJoy campaign is produced locally and addresses exactly this problem says advertising expert Brendan Seery, "Orchids and Onions" columnist at BizCommunity.

It's also "vibey and colourful", which is why the car campaign is Seery's pick for the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

The "GenerationJoy" campaign is aimed at young, upwardly mobile people of all colours, but mainly black Seery notes.

This marks a shift for the car giant he says.

It's a new direction for BMW in a way because for many, many years they never featured black people in their advertising... People would say 'what's wrong, don't you sell cars to black people?' and they would respond in their typical stiff upper lip German way that 'no, we don't patronise anybody and it's about the cars, not about people or races'. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

The reality is that the world has changed and the market has changed and this new ad, which also goes hand in glove with other campaigns... acknowledges that the passion for their brand knows no race, but is particularly strong among the black community. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Watch the TV ad below:

