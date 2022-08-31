Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million





Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

A rare Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 once owned by Princess Diana just sold for R14.5 million (£737,000) at an auction in the United Kingdom.

Diana’s black Escort, with a blue stripe, has about 40,000 kilometres on the clock.

She drove the Escort between 1985 and 1988, as she preferred having her own car, instead of the royal family's stately Rolls-Royces and Daimlers.

The Escort is one of the UK’s best-selling cars of the era, totalling more than 4.1 million sales.

A third generation (1980–1986) Ford Escort.

There aren’t many S1s floating around anymore… This car signifies a moment in time… Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

The Mark 1 and Mark 2 Escorts are the ones people are now very much looking for… Those still floating around, the guys are holding on to them… Most of them are rusted away… Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Hudson interviewed Page - scroll up to listen, skip to 2:21.

