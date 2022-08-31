Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.
A rare Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 once owned by Princess Diana just sold for R14.5 million (£737,000) at an auction in the United Kingdom.
Diana’s black Escort, with a blue stripe, has about 40,000 kilometres on the clock.
She drove the Escort between 1985 and 1988, as she preferred having her own car, instead of the royal family's stately Rolls-Royces and Daimlers.
The Escort is one of the UK’s best-selling cars of the era, totalling more than 4.1 million sales.
ALSO BY PAGE: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
There aren’t many S1s floating around anymore… This car signifies a moment in time…Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
ALSO BY PAGE: We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
The Mark 1 and Mark 2 Escorts are the ones people are now very much looking for… Those still floating around, the guys are holding on to them… Most of them are rusted away…Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Hudson interviewed Page - scroll up to listen, skip to 2:21.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Escort_(Europe)#/media/File:Ford_Escort_front_20071017.jpg
More from Business
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO
Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores
The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are sneakily mining your data and using user consent as their excuse.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button
The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Thomas Kgokolo’s ardour for public service is his way of giving back
His passion for public service stems from giving back to the functions that once developed him.Read More
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022
702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience.Read More
Discovery hopes to raise over R1.3m to help kids with life-threatening illnesses
The Cooking for Dreams event will be held on Thursday night at Emperors Palace, in a bid to raise over R1.3 million for children battling with illness in their daily lives.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More