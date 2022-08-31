Young electrician from Nongoma wins national competition, will rep SA in Austria
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three-year-old Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase will be jetting off to Austria to represent South Africa at an international level after winning the WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) national competition for the electrical installation skill.
Ntshangase, who comes from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal won the highly technical competition at the Ekurhuleni East TVET College which took place between 16 and 18 August 2022.
He was pitted against nine other participants from around the country and says his background had a big impact on his career choice and his decision to study electrical engineering.
"I grew up in a very rural part of KZN. I chose to do electrical engineering from Grade 10 because I loved it very much and I just wanted to see the lights. I did not grow up with a lot of privileges. Most of the time, I had to hustle for things that I needed, things like toiletries. So I have always had that attitude, that I have to work hard for the things I want", said Ntshangase.
Ntshangase - a student at Mthashana TVET College was first selected to represent his school at a local level where he won first place. He then represented KZN at provincial level before winning the nationals.
He said winning at these various stages of the competition encouraged him to keep going and that it was confirmation that he can be successful if he keeps at it.
"I believe that before I win anything tangible, I need to win in my mind first. I had to have the right mindset first. I went into the competition confident that I will win, that the other participants are there to keep me company, but when I won I was speechless and cried tears of joy. I thought I was dreaming, I could not believe that I would be going to Austria. This is going to be my first time leaving the country and I feel very happy and excited," he says.
Winning this competition did not come without challenges for Ntshangase who suddenly fell ill during the three day event.
"I just got sick. I started experiencing bad stomach cramps for the first two days of the competition but even that was not going to deter me. I stepped out from the competition to get medication from a nearby mall and went straight back into it."
He also credited Mr Mchunu and Mr Gumede from Majuba TVET College for training him and giving him the necessary support throughout the competition. He says because of their support and training he went into the competition very confident that he knows everything he needs to know about electrical installations.
"My dream is to succeed so I can help others who come from where I come from. One day I would like to make a difference to those who have the same background as me. I want to help people who don’t have the resources they need to be successful in whatever they want to do. My message to people who come from a place like the one I come from is to always believe in yourself, before anything. If you believe in yourself, you will be able to change your situation. You can be successful. Yes it is difficult to achieve things especially without resources and reliable support but the first step is to believe in yourself."
Ntshangase will be leaving for Austria in November this year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Young electrician from Nongoma wins national competition, will rep SA in Austria
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More