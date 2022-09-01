Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability





John Perlman spoke to political analyst Richard Calland about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responses to his farmgate scandal.

Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired.

They've accused the president of dodging the question.

Calland has likened Ramaphosa’s reply to former President Jacob Zuma’s line of response to questioning.

Yesterday, what he did was what Zuma did many times in the past when he was president, which was to really ignore Parliament’s authority and ride it out. Richard Calland, Political analyst and associate public law professor

He added that Ramaphosa’s answer denied citizens the chance to partake in transparent debate. His first answer was a non-answer, Calland added.

That’s a very unfortunate answer in my view because Parliament is the primary institution, Parliament is the institution that elected him - one should not forget. It is the first institution to which he is first and foremost most accountable. Richard Calland, Political analyst and associate public law professor

The political analyst said this shows Parliament's weakened state, along with its steady erosion, since the turn of the century.

Listen to the full audio above.