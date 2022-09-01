Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability
John Perlman spoke to political analyst Richard Calland about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responses to his farmgate scandal.
Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired.
They've accused the president of dodging the question.
Calland has likened Ramaphosa’s reply to former President Jacob Zuma’s line of response to questioning.
Yesterday, what he did was what Zuma did many times in the past when he was president, which was to really ignore Parliament’s authority and ride it out.Richard Calland, Political analyst and associate public law professor
He added that Ramaphosa’s answer denied citizens the chance to partake in transparent debate. His first answer was a non-answer, Calland added.
That’s a very unfortunate answer in my view because Parliament is the primary institution, Parliament is the institution that elected him - one should not forget. It is the first institution to which he is first and foremost most accountable.Richard Calland, Political analyst and associate public law professor
The political analyst said this shows Parliament's weakened state, along with its steady erosion, since the turn of the century.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen
Chaos erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability
A day after some tense scenes in Parliament, the presidency has jumped to the defence of the country's number one citizen.Read More
Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More
PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan
Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.Read More
Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion
The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.Read More
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More