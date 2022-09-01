Streaming issues? Report here
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022

* 1 September 2022 12:41 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
702
Joy of Jazz
Sandton Convention Centre
African Jazz
Dinaledi stage
Dumza Maswana
Celebrating African Song
T. Musicman
Synergy Business Events
jazz lovers
702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - billed as a thrilling presentation of the Ultimate African Jazz Experience.

702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience.

Mzansi’s premier jazz festival is returning in November to treat jazz lovers to inspired rhythms!

Tickets are not yet on sale for the 23rd edition of the Joy of Jazz, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 25 - 26 November but details have been made known of what attendees can expect.

untitled-design-6png

The event will feature five stages, including the Dinaledi stage, presented by 702, and the Conga and Mbira stages.

Kicking off proceedings on the Conga stage will be baritone Dumza Maswana performing his set "Celebrating African Song" with an all-star band of impeccable instrumentalists including: pianist Andile Yenana, bassist Shane Cooper and drummer Sakhi Nompozolo alongside reedman Sisonke Xonti with hornsman Sakhile Simani, and Thandeka Mfinyongo on Uhadi. They find fine balance in the incredibly gifted singer-songwriter, Mandisi Dyantyis who will lift audiences up with his infectious hymns.

The band, Mahube with Music From Southern Africa features local saxophonist Steve Dyer, vocalists Muneyi and Siya Makuzeni and mbira masters Mozambican Xixel Langa and Hope Masike from Zimbabwe.

On the Dinaledi Stage, hosted by 702, one of the most captivating saxophonists and composers of his generation, Linda Skhakhane, will perform with a powerful quintet that includes pianist Afrika Mkhize, drummer Sphelelo Mazibuko, bassist Benjamin Jephta, and singer Siphamandla Dlamini.

In addition to a stream of strong, youthful headline acts, the festival’s return is buoyed by a set of tribute performances in celebration of key jazz figures who passed away in the past two years. Saxophonist, and composer Budaza will pay a fitting tribute to the village pope, Tshepo Tshola. This set, along with the performance by prodigiously gifted songstress Maleh - featuring Leomile and Lioness - will hold up the musical flag for neighbouring Lesotho.

See all the other amazing acts when you click here!

The 23rd edition registers a nod to the festival’s resilience with elegance following what has been the toughest two years in the music industry and live performance-based events across the world.

We see this as the year of recovery for us as a festival, but also for the whole local music ecosystem. The industry has been under severe strain for the past two years. We’ve chosen to use this year’s festival as a catalytic investment in the recovery of local talent. Joy of Jazz has also been a central platform for the development of jazz talent over the past 23 years. As we rebuild from the hiatus of the pandemic we thought it prudent to prioritise local music and talent.

Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mu, Festival Producer - Joy of Jazz

In addition to great music, JOJ organizers T. Musicman and Synergy Business Events are launching the inaugural 2022 Joy of Jazz "Music and Lifestyle Experience" (Expo). It aims to attract 3 000 visitors and over 100 exhibitors and will be open to both concert and non-concert goers; highlighting the festival’s focus on economic recovery and development.

This collaboration seeks to address the following: to create and give a platform to brands and businesses that form part of the music and lifestyle business value chain to showcase their offerings, to create a networking environment for the aforementioned businesses amongst themselves and with corporate South Africa, SMME’s and government to explore, discuss and unlock opportunities as well as look at ways to disrupt how Joy of Jazz Music and Lifestyle Experience (Expo) is delivered to concert-goers

Mr Tiisetso Tau - MD - Synergy Business Events
img-9991jpg

We are elated as the GTA because this authentic Jazz Experience event is back on our signature events calendar adding the much-needed energy, zeal and enhanced reasons to explore our golden city region more. Jazz forms part of the soul and social fabric of the destination Gauteng story and the Joy of Jazz has been our magical transmission channel and stage for this important heritage and offers. We are looking forward to the hosting of this event as we use events to drive increased visitation and the building of a solid events sector that creates new jobs and sustains existing ones.

Sthembiso Sthe Dlamini, CEO - Gauteng Tourism

Follow Joy of Jazz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and visit the website for more information.

You can also interact with Joy of Jazz by using the hashtag #JoyofJazz22




702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - billed as a thrilling presentation of the Ultimate African Jazz Experience.

Share this:
