MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking





In February 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country that he would appoint an advisory council to help him oversee the fight against corruption. It took him eighteen months to appoint that advisory council, an inexplicably long time considering how corruption scandals have continued to rock the government throughout that period.

This week the President announced the names of those appointed to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), ‘which brings together representatives from civil society, including business, who will work alongside government to prevent and stamp out wrongdoing’.

The Presidency told us in a statement that “The Council will advise the President on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2030. Among other areas of focus, the Council will advise the President on effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government and civil society, including the private sector.”

The overwhelming response has been frustration with yet another committee, panel, task team, inquiry. It all simply entrenches the perception that Ramaphosa is an overly consultative leader who is slow to act and make decisions on his own.

I am not entirely against an advisory council such as this one that brings in the knowledge and expertise of our active and robust civil society. Organisations such as Corruption Watch, which are well represented on this advisory council, have done important work in the absence of government’s leadership against the corruption pandemic.

It is good that Ramaphosa is willing to listen to civil society, to business and to academics in addressing this scourge but that openness has to be authentic and genuine. These appointments can not be a smokescreen to give the impression that he is being inclusive and has buy-in from broader society.

There is also a concern that the lengthy delay in appointing the advisory council means it comes late in the game.

An interdepartmental team led by the Presidency has been working on developing government’s response to the Zondo commission, which President Ramaphosa is expected to present to Parliament by 22 October 2022.

The Presidency’s statement also told us that the Zondo Commission has made wide-ranging recommendations on dealing with cases of fraud and corruption, and measures to be taken to prevent, detect and prosecute corruption across all sectors of society into the future.

The sense is that the President doesn’t really need yet another layer of advice to guide him on what action we need to deal with corruption. We have had so much experience of corruption in the last decade and it has been exhaustively analysed and considered by lawmakers and experts alike.

Instead of talking more about what should be done, we need to see real action happening to demonstrate that government is serious.

What would that action look like? Bringing back a Scorpions-like unit would garner massive public support. The Scorpions aka The Directorate of Special Operations was a multi-disciplinary, prosecution-led agency with a high success rate. It was independent and effective but its Hollywood-style displays and apparent cherry-picking of cases meant that the ANC resolve to disband it at its 2007 Polokwane conference.

Now the ruling party is doing an about turn. At its recent policy conference, delegates resolved to bring it back in another guise. There is talk of an independent, multi-disciplinary agency that targets corruption.

In August 2020, a full two years ago, the ANC released a statement saying that "The NEC called upon the ANC-led government [to] urgently establish a permanent multi-disciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption.”

Why is it taking so long? Expedite that and get it working.

The Investigating Directorate under Advocate Andrea Johnson has shown us this past week that it is effective. Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh finally appeared in the dock.

Imagine what the ID and NPA could do with a bigger budget, if it was better capacitated and if it had its own investigative powers and was not reliant on the Hawks or other law enforcement bodies to gather evidence. Give them the best world-class technology and forensic experts to properly unravel the spaghetti of commercial crime cases they are currently dealing with.

Last week I wrote about how government urgently needs new whistleblower legislation to protect, encourage and reward those who expose wrongdoing. The longer it takes for that to happen, the more of a chilling effect it will have on potential whistleblowers who are thinking about coming forward. If government and the President is truly serious about getting rid of corruption, we need to see this happening.

Small, visible actions could boost public confidence. Stop cadre deployment. Amend tender processes. Make everything more transparent. Government says it is rolling out lifestyle audits for all public servants. Make them accountable.

Government has proved that it is capable of acting expeditiously when it has to.

Under enormous pressure of being ‘greylisted’, government is scrambling to table amendment bills in the next two months in order to prove that it is capable of dealing with money laundering.

Earlier this year, the Financial Action Task Force gave South Africa a poor rating assessment and placed us under observation. Getting greylisted is a big deal. It will in effect increase the cost of doing business with South Africa and will deter foreign investors because they will also have to jump through more hoops.

The Finance Minister has responded by tabling the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Amendment Bill and more legislation is expected to be tabled in the next few weeks. This includes the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill, 2022.

In a statement, the National Treasury said the approval is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, money laundering and terror financing and addressing the deficiencies identified by FATF.

This clearly demonstrates that when government’s back is against the wall, it can act swiftly to pass new laws and set up new structures if necessary. By appointing yet another body to advise him on how to fight corruption, Ramaphosa is trying to show us he is taking the problem seriously. But tangible action would make us really believe him.

Mandy Wiener is an author and journalist and hosts The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.

This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking