SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline? 1 September 2022 6:42 PM
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast. 1 September 2022 5:38 PM
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in. 1 September 2022 4:06 PM
View all Local
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics' The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week. 1 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when P... 1 September 2022 6:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
View all Politics
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down? The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike. 1 September 2022 9:25 PM
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support. 1 September 2022 8:43 PM
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production. 1 September 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are sneakily mining your data and using user consent as their excuse. 2 September 2022 6:20 AM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature. 1 September 2022 4:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place. 28 August 2022 12:16 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television. 1 September 2022 2:07 PM
WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral. 1 September 2022 2:06 PM
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022 702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience. 1 September 2022 12:41 PM
View all Entertainment
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all World
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race' For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery 31 August 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert

1 September 2022 7:41 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Stage 4 load shedding

Africa Melane spoke to energy expert at Hohm Energy, Matthew Cruise, about the possibility of stage 4 load shedding in summer.

Eskom has warned of possible stage 4 power cuts in summer.

The continuous power cuts this year has affected business and home operations, and knocked an already struggling economy.

Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter claimed that sabotage within the utility and theft contributed to the rolling power cuts that South Africans experience on a regular basis.

Cruise told Africa Melane that maintenance was not done during winter and has not been going very well at Eskom.

He added that the shortage of skills contributes to the utility's power woes.

It might happen sooner, especially since we are unable to get more power from neighboring countries and we are at mercy of luck not to experience load shedding in summer.

Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy

We have a massive skills drainage at Eskom since 2008 and it is extreme - shortage of management skills, and budget to sustain maintenance.

Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




1 September 2022 7:41 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Stage 4 load shedding

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

5 August 2022 3:28 PM

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© missisya/123rf.com

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'

3 August 2022 9:53 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency about the government's energy plan and crime in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

26 July 2022 10:35 AM

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximusnd/123rf.com

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Operation Dudula has no right to ask petty questions of our people - Gauteng EFF

Local

Kalafong Hospital protests: Legitimate or display of medical xenophobia?

Local

Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case

Local

'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden slams Trump 'extremist' assault on democracy

2 September 2022 5:47 AM

Angola's opposition files legal challenge against vote results

2 September 2022 5:42 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects graft claims a month before election

2 September 2022 5:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA