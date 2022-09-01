SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert
Eskom has warned of possible stage 4 power cuts in summer.
The continuous power cuts this year has affected business and home operations, and knocked an already struggling economy.
Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter claimed that sabotage within the utility and theft contributed to the rolling power cuts that South Africans experience on a regular basis.
Cruise told Africa Melane that maintenance was not done during winter and has not been going very well at Eskom.
He added that the shortage of skills contributes to the utility's power woes.
It might happen sooner, especially since we are unable to get more power from neighboring countries and we are at mercy of luck not to experience load shedding in summer.Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy
We have a massive skills drainage at Eskom since 2008 and it is extreme - shortage of management skills, and budget to sustain maintenance.Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'
According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.Read More
Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week
In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency about the government's energy plan and crime in South Africa.Read More
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.Read More
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More