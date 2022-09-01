Operation Dudula has no right to ask petty questions of our people - Gauteng EFF
Ray White, standing in for Bongani Bingwa, spoke to the spokesperson of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, Phillip Makwala, about Operation Dudula allegedly turning away foreign nationals at Kalafong Hospital.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has taken a swipe at the South African Police Service (SAPS) for letting members of the Operation Dudula movement continue blocking access to staff and patients at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria.
The movement made news last Friday when they protested outside Kalafong Hospital gates, blocking access at the Atteridgeville facility.
The hospital then obtained a court interdict against the movement but the movement did not hold back.
We are disturbed by whatever it is happening at Kalafong Hospital, and it is the disappointment of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in executing their own mandate.Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng
Operation Dudula has no right to ask silly and petty questions of our people. The majority of the people asked these questions are not foreign nationals but our people from Limpopo.Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng
Health Minister Joe Phaahla and his department are expected to pay a visit to the hospital on Thursday.
Makwala added that the party in the province would try by all means to protect all hospitals against the movement.
The EFF in Gauteng led by Itani Mukwevho will guide us on how we are going to move forward in terms of dealing with Operation Dudula and we are told there are some people at Baragwanath Hospital.Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng
We will go and confront these elements by any means necessary. The police are not doing anything even when they have obtained a court interdict and it is clear that they are standing on the side of Dudula.Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More