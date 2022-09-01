Operation Dudula has no right to ask petty questions of our people - Gauteng EFF





Ray White, standing in for Bongani Bingwa, spoke to the spokesperson of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, Phillip Makwala, about Operation Dudula allegedly turning away foreign nationals at Kalafong Hospital.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has taken a swipe at the South African Police Service (SAPS) for letting members of the Operation Dudula movement continue blocking access to staff and patients at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria.

The movement made news last Friday when they protested outside Kalafong Hospital gates, blocking access at the Atteridgeville facility.

The hospital then obtained a court interdict against the movement but the movement did not hold back.

We are disturbed by whatever it is happening at Kalafong Hospital, and it is the disappointment of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in executing their own mandate. Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng

Operation Dudula has no right to ask silly and petty questions of our people. The majority of the people asked these questions are not foreign nationals but our people from Limpopo. Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and his department are expected to pay a visit to the hospital on Thursday.

Makwala added that the party in the province would try by all means to protect all hospitals against the movement.

The EFF in Gauteng led by Itani Mukwevho will guide us on how we are going to move forward in terms of dealing with Operation Dudula and we are told there are some people at Baragwanath Hospital. Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng

We will go and confront these elements by any means necessary. The police are not doing anything even when they have obtained a court interdict and it is clear that they are standing on the side of Dudula. Phillip Makwala, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng

