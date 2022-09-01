Department of Agriculture to lift cattle movement ban in unaffected provinces
Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to the acting director-general of the Department of Agriculture - Dipepeneneng Serage about the suspension of cattle movement to curb foot and mouth disease.
While the suspension on the movement of cattle in South Africa has been extended in a bid to halt the spread of foot and mouth disease, the Department of Agriculture says it's hoping to lift the ban in provinces with no cases of the disease in the coming week.
Last month, the department imposed a 21-day ban to curb the spread of the disease.
The department has recorded 127 cases of foot and mouth disease in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, with the Free State recording the highest number of infections.
Speaking to White, Serage said they are monitoring the disease and plan to avoid putting more strain on the livestock economy.
The intention is to lift the ban after 21 days because we don‘t want the ban to affect the economy and livestock farming.Dipepeneneng Serage, Acting director-general - Department of Agriculture
We don’t want to shoot up the price of meat and we are monitoring the situation and as things stands, there are no challenges as there is still enough stock of supply.Dipepeneneng Serage, Acting director-general - Department of Agriculture
The country's red meat and livestock industry remains hardest hit by the ban.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
