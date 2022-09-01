On 25% of senior gvt officials not being qualified: Experience over education?





Africa Melane spoke to Devan Moonsamy, CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, on confirmation that more than 25% of senior government managers don't have the requisite qualifications for the positions that they occupy.

Moonsamy says experiential learning is important but should not supersede educational learning

He says if someone is not suitably qualified there will always be questions about how effective they'll be at their jobs

FILE: Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: @thensgZA/Twitter

What do you make of revelations that at least 25% of senior managers in the public service do not have the qualifications required for their jobs?

Some argue that experience trumps formal education. But, training service provider, ICHAF Training Institute says relying solely on experience is a dangerous game.

We must be careful of becoming a society and culture embedded in experiential learning as opposed to educational learning. Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute

Moonsamy says whatever applies to your personal zone should also apply to your business.

Would you trust an accountant to do your books in your business who hasn't gone through the necessary formal training? Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute

Acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi revealed that 2,364 senior public servants were not academically qualified for their jobs. Half of these managers were in national government department, while 214 of them worked for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Moonsamy says the good news is it's never too late to acquire an academic qualification.

The benefit is that you already have the experience, the skill and the knowledge. So why not just qualify yourself? Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute

