WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The tv presenter tried to alert Ozkok of his cat climbing from his back before slapping him during a zoom call.

During the pandemic, some of the workers were embarrassed by their pet animals during virtual meetings.

A sports analyst in Turkey named Huseyin Ozkok was ‘slapped’ by his cat on live TV, leading to this silly viral moment. People from all around the world who have had their pets crash Zoom calls during the pandemic can probably empathize. 😹 pic.twitter.com/PuXNNFqddv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.