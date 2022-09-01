Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
- Twitter users seem to be in a debate around the accuracy of announcing 'Happy Spring Day!'
- However, big name brands have been jumping on the bandwagon, issuing greetings for the new season
- Experts say, officially, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere isn't for another few weeks
Some of the country's biggest brands have wasted no time in wishing their customers 'Happy Spring Day!' on their respective social media plaforms.
Telkom, cosmetics giant Avon, mortgage broker Better Bond and even the Department of Tourism have sprung on to the bandwagon to send out the new season's greetings.
Spring into this new season with positivity! There’s a lot to be thankful for. 💙 #SpringDay2022 pic.twitter.com/VkDQTksPQv— @TelkomZA (@TelkomZA) September 1, 2022
But, while there are those who are celebrating nature's renewal, there are others who are proving to be sticklers for officialdom.
Today is NOT the beginning of Spr...— The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) September 1, 2022
Actually, yazini, happy spring day ngoba anizwa. Yenzani enikubonayo. 😑
Today is NOT Spring day— Steppenwolf (@Bohlale_M_) September 1, 2022
And some folks, like broadcaster Aldrin Sampear, just seem downright confused!
Is it or Is it NOT Spring Day … pic.twitter.com/4bgyzNpq0S— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) September 1, 2022
So, when does spring actually start?
Well, astronomically speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere will only happen on September 22 and signifies the sun moving south across the celestial equator.
But, if you're one of the "it's not Spring Day" brigade, this particular Twitter user is urging you to keep your dissension to yourself!
If you see a “Happy Spring day post” and you are one of the “but its not technically Spring day crowd” just shut up and let it go. People are tired and broke. Let them have this day. pic.twitter.com/zznnA1go7o— Liezel (@Elle__K) September 1, 2022
RELATED: Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/geoffsp/geoffsp1611/geoffsp161100015/67676409-landscape-of-orange-white-daisies-with-sea-background-in-west-coast-national-park.jpg
