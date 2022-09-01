Thomas Kgokolo’s ardour for public service is his way of giving back





Clement Manyathela was in conversation with Thomas Kgokolo - the former South African Airways (SAA) interim CEO, who is now the interim CEO of Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS).

Growing up in Seshego, Limpopo, Kgokolo reflected on his difficult experiences as a child.

Having stayed in a shack with no electricity until he was 17 years old, the renowned businessman wanted to change his situation from a very tender age.

The former SAA interim CEO said as a beneficiary of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), he always wanted to give back when the opportunity presented itself.

He is still in the public sector as the interim CEO of Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS).

It is important to find a way to improve the structure of the public sector, he said.

It is about impact; the government needs us. We have got the skills, we are passionate about this country, we want to see it progress as imperfect as it is. Thomas Kgokolo, Chartered Accountant and former South African Airways interim CEO

The public sector is generally unattractive... Thomas Kgokolo, Chartered Accountant and former South African Airways interim CEO

Former South African Airways (SAA) interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo hanging out with Clement Manyathela. Picture: 702/Karabo Tebele

He left SAA in April this year.

Kgokolo served the state entity for one year, supervising a tumultuous period when the airline entered into business rescue.

He said he did not plan on getting emotionally invested into SAA but the people drew him in.

With SAA it was different. One had to leave the accounting standards aside and get to be authentic with the people. Thomas Kgokolo, Chartered Accountant and former South African Airways interim CEO

The people were hurt, the people were saddened, some of them were not being paid at the time. Thomas Kgokolo, Chartered Accountant and former South African Airways interim CEO

Remarking on brain drain, or the number of talented and educated South Africans taking flight to other countries, Kgopolo said citizens need to foster an improved environment for those that will come after them.

He explained that people need to take personal ownership of the 'villages' that raised them and give back.

As much as it takes a village to raise a child, as a grown child now the village is burning and who must sort it out? Thomas Kgokolo, Chartered Accountant and former South African Airways interim CEO

Listen to the full podcast for more.