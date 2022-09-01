China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.
The Chinese government refuses to live with COVID-19 in the way the rest of the world is doing.
Lockdowns in many of its largest cities are ongoing, as outbreaks occur across the country.
Chinese vaccines lack the efficacy of Western ones, yet the government refuses to use them.
While the rest of the world has moved on from the pandemic, China remains rigid to the extreme, still battling to contain every single infection, whether they are symptomatic or not, despite the hardship of doing so.
Right now, many of China’s largest cities such as Shenzhen (population: 12.5 million), Dalian (population: 5.9 million), and Chengdu (population: 16.3 million) are locking down hard, hammering the formerly vibrant economy.
Many shops and markets are closed, and the start of the new school year has been delayed. Entertainment venues are banned from opening and events may not take place. People must show a fresh negative test to enter residential buildings. Only one person per household may leave each day to shop for food and other necessities.
The disruption it [ongoing lockdowns] is causing to the Chinese economy and the way of life is significant… The government refuses to learn to live with it… It’s becoming a political game…Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
We’re seeing outbreaks across all of China… We’re seeing constant lockdowns… The government is unwilling to embrace Western vaccines, which have higher efficacy rates [than Chinese vaccines] …Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120839084_shanghai-city-buildings-skyline.html?vti=np7ejmzjgcijs38r33-1-10
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
