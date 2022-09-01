Discovery hopes to raise over R1.3m to help kids with life-threatening illnesses





Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality - Dr Mosima Mabunda, about their partnership with the Reach For a Dream Foundation.

Discovery Vitality in partnership with the Reach For a Dream Foundation will be hosting a cooking event to raise funds to assist children with life-threatening illnesses.

Last year, the foundation cooked its way into the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online at the same time, and raised a whopping R850 000.

Speaking to Ray White, Mabunda said they are excited for the partnership as it's for a very good cause.

We are quite excited for this partnership with Reach for a Dream Foundation and we also started the collaboration last year to fulfil the dreams of children that live with life-threatening illnesses. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of wellness - Discovery Vitality

Discovery Vitality continues to assist organisations that have an impact in society, and it was a no brainer when Reach For a Dream presented the opportunity. We do it in a such way that we promote nutrition especially in children. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of wellness - Discovery Vitality

Thursday's event will have a list of celebrity chefs includes David Higgs, J'Something, and Mogau Seshoene - also known as The Lazy Makoti.

