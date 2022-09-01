Streaming issues? Report here
Midday Report Express: Chief justice speaks on the legacy of state capture

1 September 2022 3:05 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Headlining The Midday Report today was Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on the legacy of state capture.

Speaking at the On the Record Summit, hosted by News24, the Chief Justice did not mince his words as he directly addressed the failings of Parliament to curb the excesses of the Gupta-linked state capture that occurred during the Jacob Zuma's presidency.

He expressed serious doubts as to whether such a scenario could be prevented in the future while the current majority-led political party remained at the helm.

Would Parliament be able to act differently? I doubt that they would, because of the evidence that was given before the commission by both the national chairperson of the majority party and the president of the majority party was quite clear. Those members of the majority party...should not vote in support of a motion of no confidence in the President.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla conducts a site visit to Kalafong Hospital
  • COPE Deputy President Willie Madisha says the fist fight that broke out was unforgivable and has apologized
  • The party Chief Whips will brief the programme committee on what to do after Tuesday’s Q&A with the president collapsed over the Phala Phala question
  • City of Johannesburg coalition government collapse as DA's partners seemingly turn on them
  • Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell's right to seismically blast the Wild Coast was granted unlawfully
  • Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefs the media on the progress of the tourism industry post Covid-19

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Chief justice speaks on the legacy of state capture




