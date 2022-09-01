Kalafong Hospital protests: Legitimate or display of medical xenophobia?





Clement Manyathela spoke to the secretary general of Operation Dudula Zandile Dabula, human rights and social justice activist Mark Heywood, and the chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum Dr Vusimuzi Sibanda.

They sought to determine whether the demonstrations stemmed from well-founded concerns or mere medical xenophobia.

Operation Dudula argues that undocumented migrants are adding to the strain on the healthcare system .

Others argue it is cruel to deny anyone access to healthcare.

It’s business as usual at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville where members of Operation Dudula were allegedly turning foreign nationals away from the facility on 30 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Operation Dudula members have been protesting outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville saying that undocumented foreign nationals are using resources in our already strained medical system and depriving South Africans of healthcare services.

Dabula argued that we should not have a situation in the country where South Africans are not able to receive medical care because people who are in the country illegally are overwhelming the system.

However, Heywood and Sibanda both stated that focusing on foreign nationals does not address the actual problems in the healthcare system and amounts to nothing more than xenophobia and cruelty.

It is very cruel to deny anybody access to a health service. It causes pain, it causes illness, it potentially causes loss of life. Mark Heywood, human rights and social justice activist

Sibanda stated that migration is a part of 21st century adding that denying services to migrants does not fix the problems.

In order to address this issue, Heywood said there needs to be work with the government to address the corruption that costs the public health system billions, the shortages of resources and the strain that COVID-19 put on the healthcare system.

