John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview





Dr John Kani pictured at Talk Radio 702 studios. Picture: 702.co.za

- Meghan Markle told The Cut that a South African male cast member of the Lion King had told her that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.

- Dr Kani told Mail Online: 'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her.'

Legendary South African actor and Lion King star Dr John Kani has been forced to deny ever having met Meghan Markle after she seemed to suggest the pair had met in London at the premiere of the live-action film.

In an interview with US magazine - The Cut, Markle claimed a “South African male cast member” had told her at the premiere that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.

The publication reports the former Suits actress as having said, "He looked at me, he said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison'."

But Kani, who told the Daily Mail that he was the only South African member in the cast of Disney’s remake of the animated classic, says he was in Hollywood at the time the alleged encounter took place.

"'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the Duchess at all. I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London," he said.

He added that he was baffled by the Duchess's claims. "I am truly surprised by this."

Markle's comments are the latest to raise eyebrows, particularly in South Africa.

Last week Tweeps took exception to the way Meghan Markle portrayed South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.

The hashtag #VoetsekMeghan hit number one on the Twitter trend list as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Markle made about her official visit to South Africa in September 2019.

According to the Duchess of Sussex, the couple's baby - Archie was in danger when a fire broke out in his nursery while she and Prince Harry were out on an official engagement in Cape Town in 2019.

RELATED: VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview