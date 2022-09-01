John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
- Meghan Markle told The Cut that a South African male cast member of the Lion King had told her that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.
- Dr Kani told Mail Online: 'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her.'
Legendary South African actor and Lion King star Dr John Kani has been forced to deny ever having met Meghan Markle after she seemed to suggest the pair had met in London at the premiere of the live-action film.
In an interview with US magazine - The Cut, Markle claimed a “South African male cast member” had told her at the premiere that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.
The publication reports the former Suits actress as having said, "He looked at me, he said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison'."
But Kani, who told the Daily Mail that he was the only South African member in the cast of Disney’s remake of the animated classic, says he was in Hollywood at the time the alleged encounter took place.
"'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the Duchess at all. I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London," he said.
He added that he was baffled by the Duchess's claims. "I am truly surprised by this."
Markle's comments are the latest to raise eyebrows, particularly in South Africa.
Last week Tweeps took exception to the way Meghan Markle portrayed South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.
The hashtag #VoetsekMeghan hit number one on the Twitter trend list as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Markle made about her official visit to South Africa in September 2019.
According to the Duchess of Sussex, the couple's baby - Archie was in danger when a fire broke out in his nursery while she and Prince Harry were out on an official engagement in Cape Town in 2019.
RELATED: VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Source : Dr John Kani on 947
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More
More from World
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
The standoff at the Ukrainian power plant occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia is posing an extreme risk to millions of people.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.Read More
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day
Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.Read More
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around
Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.Read More