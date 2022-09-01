DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker





Mandy Wiener spoke to Bongani Nkomo - DA deputy caucus leader for the City of Johannesburg about Vasco da Gama's recent removal as speaker of the council by coalition members.

This came after allegations that da Gama unlawfully appointed an acting secretary for the council.

This led to a motion of no confidence that was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC).

And despite being a DA councillor - which is part of the majority coalition, da Gama was voted out in a council meeting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Nkomo says that the motion came as a shock to him, believing that the motion by other parties was a betrayal.

However, Nkomo said that this was only a temporary setback for the coalition that will be further discussed at a meeting between the parties later on Thursday.

I think we are a lot stronger because we now know exactly what we're working with in terms of our partners. Bongani Nkomo, DA deputy caucus leader for the City of Johannesburg

He added that the decision was due to individuals that were allegedly bribed and was not supported by coalition party leaders.

What this proves, more than anything, is individuals are fickle and individuals are there for the taking if the price is right but, as I said, the coalition is intact. We've got a resounding commitment from the leaders of those parties that a lot of the decisions that were made yesterday by individuals of their parties went against what was decided by them and they're working to correct that. Bongani Nkomo, DA deputy caucus leader for the City of Johannesburg

