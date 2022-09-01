SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Mandy Wiener spoke to the acting CEO at South African Tourism, Themba Khumalo, about the state of tourism post-COVID-19 restrictions.
According to South African Tourism, there has been an influx of travellers from the continent, Europe, and the United States of America (USA) into the country.
This comes as COVID-19 lockdown regulations were gradually easing worldwide following two years of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
The industry was hardest hit as the world was devastated by regulations, especially those pertaining to travelling in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Speaking to 702's Midday Report host Mandy Wiener, Khumalo said that the industry was beginning to boom.
The tourism industry is most definitely back, and we are seeing a lot of growth in the domestic market and international arrivals, especially out of Europe and the United States of America coming into South Africa.Themba Khumalo - acting CEO - South African Tourism
Khumalo said that South Africa was one of the most preferred destinations to travel in the world.
South Africa is a high-demand destination out of the US and Europe because of our wide-open spaces and world-class infrastructure. The spending per traveller domestically and regionally has actually increased to show that people are really eager to travel.Themba Khumalo - acting CEO - South African Tourism
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
