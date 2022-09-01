Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'





Mandy Wiener spoke to Willie Madisha - Cope Deputy President, about the confusion around who is currently leading the party, and Wednesday's infamous fist fight.

Cope announced its President Mosiuoa Lekota has been suspended this week

Shortly afterwards, the party retracted that statement

Lekota then suspended his rival Willie Madisha

YouTube screegrab of Congress of the People MP, Willie Madisha.

From tit-for-tat games to a very public smackdown, the leadership crisis at Congress of the People (Cope) was laid bare before the eyes of the nation this week.

The rivalry between President Mosiuoa Lekota and his deputy Willie Madisha turned ugly.

On Monday, it was announced that Lekota was suspended from the party, but the announcement was later retracted.

A day later, Lekota suspended Madisha.

It begs the question who is leading this once promising political party, who in the last elections only managed two seats in the National Assembly.

Those opposed to Lekota's leadership accuse him of corruption and creating parallel structures - claims Lekota strongly denies.

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, Madisha insisted he's not suspended, going on to accuse Lekota of gathering his friends and making decisions without a party mandate.

Some people just met in a rondavel somewhere and came out with this kind of pronouncement. There's no constitutional meeting that happened to take that kind of decision. Willie Madisha, Deputy President - Cope

Madisha blames Lekota for Wednesday's incident. As Lekota was briefing the media, Cope members interrupted, leading to punches flying.

It was extremely unfortunate. That was the sequel to the unfortunate decision taken by our president and some of his friends, people who are not even members of Cope, people who just drank and took lots and lots of liquor...and they came up with that silly resolution. Willie Madisha, Deputy President - Cope

So, exactly where does the party go from here?

Madisha says the answer lies with the Cope collective, whoever they may be.

We call all the people who are leaders of Cope to say let us sit down and solve all these problems...stop these things that Mr Lekota has been saying...forming his own structures. Willie Madisha, Deputy President - Cope