Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews new CEO Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga after Santam posts its results for the first half of 2022.
- Santam says the KwaZulu-Natal floods were the most significant natural catastrophe in the insurer's history
- CEO Tava Madzinga says Santam will have to work with its clients as the reinsurers look for the company to de-risk its portfolios
Santam has posted its results for the six months ended June 2022 following "one of the most challenging underwriting periods in the company’s history".
The insurer reported it paid out an unprecedented R14.2 billion in first half claims.
Headline earnings fell by by 53% to 409 cents per share (from 863cps in June 2021).
Sanlam said the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal were a significant contributing factor to its underwriting results.
"These were, however, offset to some extent by a reduction in the COVID-19 related contingent business interruption (CBI) claims provisions."
RELATED: Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO
Sanlam declared an interim dividend of 462 cents per share.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga who took over as CEO from Lizé Lambrechts this year.
It's been a tough H1 for us - we've seen a perfect storm of weather, volatility in investments, inflation coming through, and of course load shedding.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
We're quite pleased that we're able to support our clients - yes, with an unprecedented payment in claims of R14.2 billion. The bulk of that did come through from KZN... and I think the real loss was the loss of life that we saw...Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
From a Santam perspective, we saw claims topping R4.4 billion, and the net for us was R566 million... our reinsurers coming through very strongly to provide us with support there.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
Madzinga notes that this situation is not restricted to South Africa, as extreme weather events increase around the world.
"Within the global context there is already an apprehension towards catastrophe risk and we've seen a pullback from major reinsurers in terms of catastrophe cover they provide around the globe."
At home, to the KZN floods can be added the 2021 civil unrest and then of course the COVID pandemic.
The reinsurers are looking to us to de-risk our portfolios to some extent, and so we'll have to work with our clients... We need to get a lot more sophisticated - we are geo-coding locations, looking at addresses where there are properties in flood plains...Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
It's not just floods... You're looking at wildfires, you're looking at drought... It's a whole bucket of risks that you're trying to manage.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
