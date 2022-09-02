Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps
John Maytham speaks to the editor-in-chief of Stuff Studios, Toby Shapshak, about how Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are mining private data from users to sell to advertisers under the guise of "user consent".
The digital platforms, which fall under the conglomerate Metaverse, came under fire after it was revealed that they are accessing users' information to sell to advertisers.
Meta has devised a way to know everything you do not only on Instagram and Facebook but also through external websites you might access through its apps.
This is through a custom in-app browser that operates on these social mediums and any website you might click through to from both these apps.
The conglomerate said that they are not doing anything illegal, saying that users have granted them "permission" to do this.
This argument skips over valid critiques that these terms and conditions are designed to make users agree to something they do not understand.
So should you care? According to Shapshak, definitely.
Through tracking what users do through their activity on the apps, corporations like Metaverse are capitalising on privacy through surveillance.
Intrusive data mining behind users' backs is a clear indication that they don't care about your privacy and simply are looking for lowkey ways to commodify it.
As such, Shapshak says that you should leave the apps in outrage, even if you have "nothing to hide".
Your privacy is worth a lot. People often say that to me, 'what have I got to hide?'. Your privacy is incredibly important to you... and you should treasure it and look after it... You should be worried that a major corporation is making hundreds of millions, billions of dollars in profit from looking over your shoulders very sneakily while you do things and selling you as a commodity to somebody else - that's what you should worry about. What you are losing is something deeply personal about yourself.Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief - Stuff Studios
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps
