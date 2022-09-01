'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover





Relebogile Mabotja was in conversation with consumer journalist - Wendy Knowler, CEO of Medicheck - Mark Hyman and Vanessa Waison - the mother of a dialysis patient who is part of the medical aid scheme about the impacts of this case.

Health Squared medical schemes members have been left without medical cover as their benefits lapsed on Thursday .

This could have dire consequences for members who will face delays in joining a new scheme.

Around 24 000 members of Health Squared medical scheme have been left without any medical cover as of Thursday after Health Squared announced it was applying for liquidation.

Members of the scheme were encouraged to hold off on making alternative arrangements as the Council for Medical Schemes said they were attempting to broker a deal that would allow members to transfer to other medical schemes without a waiting period.

However, according to Knowler, on Wednesday night members were notified that no agreement could be reached and they are now without any medical scheme which can have dire consequences for patients.

One such patient is the daughter of Vanessa Waison - Sharon who is in end stage renal failure and requires dialysis up to four times a week, with her medical care costing thousands of rands each month.

In order to get dialysis at a public hospital she would be placed on a waiting list for up to a week, but Sharon would likely not be able to survive without dialysis for this long.

In addition to this, joining another medical scheme would have a waiting period and require the family to pay out of pocket for the medical costs.

Hyman said that this situation is terrible and said that the behaviour of Health Squared comes across as malicious.

It is absolutely malicious. It is tragic. It is a travesty of justice for the members of the medical scheme. Mark Hyman, CEO of Medicheck

He said in his opinion no member should have to be penalised for switching to another medical aid as this is not them voluntarily leaving their medical scheme.

Members require a certificate proving their membership to join a new medical aid but because of the situation Health Squared members have had difficulties acquiring these certificates.

Health Squared’s application for liquidation is being heard in the high court on Thursday.

