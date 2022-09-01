



JOHANNESBURG – Since Twitter’s inception in 2006 users who are prone to mistype had been begging for an edit button and it seems that will soon be a reality.

The company tweeted on Thursday that it was testing out the new edit feature.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The New York Times reported that the edit function will be a limited one, in that tweets can only be edited within 30 minutes of the original tweet and will show that the tweet had been edited.

These safeguards have been put in place to prevent disinformation spreaders from making significant changes to a tweet after it has gained traction.

Some users have expressed enthusiasm at being able to fix those minor slipups after a tweet has gone live, while others argue that it will cause more harm than good.

Twitter had previously joked about implementing an edit button on April Fools Day but it seems that this time the company is serious about giving so many users what they have asked for.

Edit button on twitter will literally ruin its legacy. People can easily manipulate their old and problematic tweets and wash their sins. — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 1, 2022

I must be simple but I thought we all wanted an edit button so we could correct 'they're' to 'their'. — Barb Schwarz 🇺🇦 (@BarbSchwarz) September 1, 2022

AN EDIT BUTTON!!!! My wildest dreams have come true 😍 — Kristin Cleaveland (@KristinCleaves) September 1, 2022

Not having an edit button is what makes Twitter special and tweets reliable. — Hybee (@DearyHybee) September 1, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button