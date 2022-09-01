Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case





John Perlman spoke to Sustaining the Wild Coast NPC member Sinegugu Zukulu about this judgement.

Several organisations took Shell to court over seismic blasting .

The fossil fuel industry can do enormous environmental damage.

Shell. © blinow61/123rf.com

A range of organisations including Sustaining the Wild Coast took the oil giant to court to prevent them from continuing with the blasting.

Zukulu said that he hoped the judgement would be the end of the road for Shell because seismic blasting and the fossil fuel industry have a terrible environmental impact.

If our government is really serious about the people it governs, about human rights, about the Constitution of this country, this should be the end of the road for Shell. Sinegugu Zukulu, sustaining the Wild Coast NPC member

He also argued that the economic growth of an organisation should not come at the cost of the rights of people to a safe and healthy environment for current and future generations.

Listen to the audio above for more.