City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat
Ray White, standing in for Bongani Bingwa, spoke to Peter Sutton, who is the MMC on Finance at the City of Tshwane.
The City of Tshwane has accused Eskom of selective bias in trying to disconnect their electricity despite other municipalities in the province owing billions in electricity debt.
Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said that the city only paid R68 million on its massive outstanding balance.
Speaking to Ray White, Sutton said that some municipalities in Gauteng were sitting on exorbitant electricity debt arrears.
We are just finding it strange that Eskom is punishing us three times for the same thing but there are municipalities in Gauteng that owe R24.6 billion that have been in arrears for long over 30 days and we are not seeing action taken.Peter Sutton, MMC for Finance - City of Tshwane
We need to protect our residents because many of them do pay, and it is not fair that they want to disconnect us.Peter Sutton, MMC for Finance - City of Tshwane
He added that they are planning to take legal action against the power giant in a bid to stop them from disconnecting the city.
Listen to the full interview above.
