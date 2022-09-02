Parents to seek legal advice over Enyobeni tavern toxicology report
Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to Khululekile Ncandana - the parent of 17-year-old Bongolethu Ncandana who died at Enyobeni tavern, about the report and the information recently shared with the parents.
The father of the late 17-year-old Bongolethu Ncandana is adamant that the government is hiding some crucial information about the deaths of their children at Enyobeni tavern over two months ago.
Eastern Cape health department officials met with the deceased’s relatives on Thursday to share limited information about the cause of death, saying that it was by suffocation as a result of overcrowding.
Ncandana said that they are not convinced that their children died from suffocation.
He added images they saw in June - of their children lying on the tavern's floor, with fluids coming out of their mouths suggests otherwise.
Notably, an initial autopsy report suggested chemical poisoning, while pre-toxicology examinations found methanol in all 21 bodies of the deceased.
It seems as if there is something that they are hiding and as parents, we are determined to seek legal advice as well.Khululekile Ncandana, Parent
There was something coming out of their mouths and their bodies were not in a good state at the mortuary.Khululekile Ncandana, Parent
Listen to the full interview above.
