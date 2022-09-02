Health Dept and Operation Dudula resolve protest impasse at Kalafong hospital
Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Health - Dr Joe Phaahla about his meeting with Operation Dudula movement after anti-foreigner protests at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.
The Department of Health has reached an amicable agreement with Operation Dudula to stop their anti-foreigner protests at Kalafong hospital.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng clashed with members of the movement on Thursday, citing that Operation Dudula had no jurisdiction to ask people questions about their nationality.
Phaahla confirmed to 702's Ray White that they met and discussed a way forward with the movement on Thursday.
This comes hot on the heels of a recent viral video in which Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba came under criticism for instructing a Zimbabwean patient to seek medical attention in her native country.
We had a discussion with the leadership of Operation Dudula movement and then they agreed to disperse and not come back to impede the hospital.Dr Joe Phaahla, Minister - Department of Health
We also agreed that they must continue to interact with the hospital management with any issues related to their complaintsDr Joe Phaahla, Minister - Department of Health
Phaahla added that Kalafong hospital is one of the oldest institutions in the province and infrastructure needs to be prioritised.
Listen to the full interview above.
