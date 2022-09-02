WATCH: Yummy! News anchor swallows a fly doing news live on air





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The Canadian anchor then described the scene as gross, which made her choke before crossing to another story on air.

Nasser then later tweeted that indeed she swallowed a fly and we need a bit of laughter once in a while.

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today.



(Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.