WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price Motorists will get some good news at the pumps this Spring as fuel prices set to go down in September. 2 September 2022 4:48 PM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
Abused women deserve to be protected. That's what these women are ensuring! Women's Month might be over, but 702 and The Dis-Chem Foundation are still driving support for those assisting abused women. 2 September 2022 2:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now... 2 September 2022 2:06 PM
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics' The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week. 1 September 2022 2:12 PM
City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat The power utility announced last month that it would disconnect the entire city over its R1.6 billion debt. 2 September 2022 8:24 AM
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down? The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike. 1 September 2022 9:25 PM
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support. 1 September 2022 8:43 PM
A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish... 2 September 2022 6:44 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month. 2 September 2022 5:23 PM
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September... 2 September 2022 4:36 PM
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place. 28 August 2022 12:16 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television. 1 September 2022 2:07 PM
WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral. 1 September 2022 2:06 PM
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022 702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience. 1 September 2022 12:41 PM
'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres. 2 September 2022 2:46 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair

2 September 2022 10:58 AM
by Karabo Tebele
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video went viral after CTV News came under heavy criticism for firing its veteran anchor, Lisa LaFlamme, for the colour of her hair.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A Canadian news channel received backlash from beauty products and Twitter users, who accused them of sexism and ageism against LaFlamme.

LaFlamme, who was a chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV News.

In a video posted on 5 August 2022 on Twitter, LaFlamme announced her departure, saying she was "blindsided" and is "still shocked and saddened" by the decision.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




Missing Image Placeholder

A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage

2 September 2022 6:44 PM

You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish.

Major League DJ will attempt 75-hour non-stop performance record at their Balcony Mix Sessions. Picture: @TheBalconyMix/Twitter.

Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season

2 September 2022 5:23 PM

The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.

Robby Collins. Picture: facebook.com/robbycollinscomedian

How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian

2 September 2022 4:36 PM

Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.

© estradaanton/123rf.com

No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?

2 September 2022 12:30 PM

If a person wants to have their sexual needs met but is not ready for a deep commitment, they may opt for a casual sex partnership.

'House of the Dragon'. Picture: @HouseofDragon/Twitter

Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung

2 September 2022 12:18 PM

September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.

Picture: nata7777/123rf.com

WATCH: Yummy! News anchor swallows a fly doing news live on air

2 September 2022 10:51 AM

A video went viral when Global News anchor Farah Nasser choked lived on air after swallowing a fly.

WhatsApp and Facebook. Picture: Pixabay.com

Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps

2 September 2022 6:20 AM

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are sneakily mining your data and using user consent as their excuse.

Bell Peppers. Picture: Free Images.

Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?

1 September 2022 9:25 PM

The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button

1 September 2022 4:30 PM

The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature.

