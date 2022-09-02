WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A Canadian news channel received backlash from beauty products and Twitter users, who accused them of sexism and ageism against LaFlamme.

LaFlamme, who was a chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV News.

In a video posted on 5 August 2022 on Twitter, LaFlamme announced her departure, saying she was "blindsided" and is "still shocked and saddened" by the decision.

I have some news... pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

