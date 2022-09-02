WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A Canadian news channel received backlash from beauty products and Twitter users, who accused them of sexism and ageism against LaFlamme.
LaFlamme, who was a chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV News.
In a video posted on 5 August 2022 on Twitter, LaFlamme announced her departure, saying she was "blindsided" and is "still shocked and saddened" by the decision.
I have some news... pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA— Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : @LisaLaFlamme_/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage
You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season
The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.Read More
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?
If a person wants to have their sexual needs met but is not ready for a deep commitment, they may opt for a casual sex partnership.Read More
Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung
September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.Read More
WATCH: Yummy! News anchor swallows a fly doing news live on air
A video went viral when Global News anchor Farah Nasser choked lived on air after swallowing a fly.Read More
Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are sneakily mining your data and using user consent as their excuse.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More