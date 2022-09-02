Wits100 Free People's Concert: Wits University celebrates 100 years in song
Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to the spokesperson at Wits University, Shirona Patel, about the university's centenary homecoming weekend celebrations.
Wits University - one of the country's acclaimed institutions of higher learning - will be celebrating 100 years of existence with a mega homecoming celebration.
The university's spokesperson Shirona Patel said there would be free entry into the university's museum for people in and around Johannesburg to come and view ancient and informative collections.
Wits100 Free People's Concert this Saturday will feature South Africa's music heavyweights including Samthing Soweto, Jesse Clegg, Big Zulu and many more.
Since the institution's formation in 1922, Friday night will take you down memory lane to learn about the academic powerhouse's history.
Tonight, we are having a light show where we will be telling Wits University's 100-year story.Shirona Patel, spokesperson - Wits University
Patel said that Wits University sought to pride itself as becoming the center of research and innovation hub in South Africa.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
