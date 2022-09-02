Wits100 Free People's Concert: Wits University celebrates 100 years in song

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price Motorists will get some good news at the pumps this Spring as fuel prices set to go down in September. 2 September 2022 4:48 PM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
Abused women deserve to be protected. That's what these women are ensuring! Women's Month might be over, but 702 and The Dis-Chem Foundation are still driving support for those assisting abused women. 2 September 2022 2:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now... 2 September 2022 2:06 PM
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics' The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week. 1 September 2022 2:12 PM
City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat The power utility announced last month that it would disconnect the entire city over its R1.6 billion debt. 2 September 2022 8:24 AM
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down? The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike. 1 September 2022 9:25 PM
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support. 1 September 2022 8:43 PM
A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish... 2 September 2022 6:44 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month. 2 September 2022 5:23 PM
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September... 2 September 2022 4:36 PM
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place. 28 August 2022 12:16 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television. 1 September 2022 2:07 PM
WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral. 1 September 2022 2:06 PM
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022 702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience. 1 September 2022 12:41 PM
'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres. 2 September 2022 2:46 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Wits100 Free People's Concert: Wits University celebrates 100 years in song

2 September 2022 12:00 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Wits University
Braamfontein
Centenary celebration

The festivities will take place from Friday until Sunday, 4 September 2022, and they will feature exhibitions, movie screenings as well as musical and theatrical performances - among others.

Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to the spokesperson at Wits University, Shirona Patel, about the university's centenary homecoming weekend celebrations.

Wits University - one of the country's acclaimed institutions of higher learning - will be celebrating 100 years of existence with a mega homecoming celebration.

The university's spokesperson Shirona Patel said there would be free entry into the university's museum for people in and around Johannesburg to come and view ancient and informative collections.

Wits100 Free People's Concert this Saturday will feature South Africa's music heavyweights including Samthing Soweto, Jesse Clegg, Big Zulu and many more.

Since the institution's formation in 1922, Friday night will take you down memory lane to learn about the academic powerhouse's history.

Tonight, we are having a light show where we will be telling Wits University's 100-year story.

Shirona Patel, spokesperson - Wits University

Patel said that Wits University sought to pride itself as becoming the center of research and innovation hub in South Africa.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




2 September 2022 12:00 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Wits University
Braamfontein
Centenary celebration

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price

2 September 2022 4:48 PM

Motorists will get some good news at the pumps this Spring as fuel prices set to go down in September.

How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual

2 September 2022 4:03 PM

Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy.

The Dis-Chem Foundation cares for abused women.

Abused women deserve to be protected. That's what these women are ensuring!

2 September 2022 2:02 PM

Women's Month might be over, but 702 and The Dis-Chem Foundation are still driving support for those assisting abused women.

Members of Operation Dudula outside Kalafong Hospital on Thursday, 1 September 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Health Dept and Operation Dudula resolve protest impasse at Kalafong hospital

2 September 2022 10:01 AM

The movement had been blocking access to hospital for staff and patients, arguing that undocumented migrants are putting a strain on the healthcare system.

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni tavern is taking place in Scenery Park in East London. Picture:Screengrab

Parents to seek legal advice over Enyobeni tavern toxicology report

2 September 2022 9:22 AM

EC Health officials met with the deceased’s relatives on Thursday to share limited information about the cause of death, saying that it was by suffocation as a result of overcrowding - but parents say they are not convinced.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat

2 September 2022 8:24 AM

The power utility announced last month that it would disconnect the entire city over its R1.6 billion debt.

Bell Peppers. Picture: Free Images.

Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?

1 September 2022 9:25 PM

The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.

Screengrab: @ArriveAlive/Twitter

Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months

1 September 2022 8:43 PM

The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths

1 September 2022 6:44 PM

The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July

1 September 2022 6:42 PM

Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Friday, 02 September 2022

3 September 2022 5:30 AM

Judges Matter welcomes Deputy CJ Mandisa Maya as she officially takes office

2 September 2022 6:46 PM

NPA: Court should take dim view of arson-accused Mafe’s refusal to appear

2 September 2022 6:27 PM

