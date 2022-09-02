Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cape Town taxis
City of Cape Town

Delivered to you every afternoon.

On Friday, The Midday Report kicks off with news about the outbreak of violence in the Nyanga area in Cape Town.

The violence is centered on the issue of illegal taxi operations in the Mother City, on which the City of Cape Town law enforcement is attempting to clamp down. However, the illegal operators are retaliating resulting in, among other targets, the Golden Arrow busses being torched. The continuing violence has impacted general city services.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Reagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

We definitely need to make sure that there is compliance on the one hand, but also that if there is any threat that is imminent, it's curbed before it leads to a Golden Arrow bus being torched, or a clinic being shut down.

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Now services are being stopped and there are people in Nyanga area that is in need of those services, but because of lawlessness and because of criminals, we are where we are today.

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe once again refuses to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
  • The DG in the office of the KZN Premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize and the co-accused appear in court to hear their fate on whether they will be granted bail.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media on the new drivers' license card to be issued.
  • Enyobeni tavern owner appears in court, after a toxicology report was released yesterday.
  • Political Parties address the recent "backstabbing" that saw a DA leader removed in City of JHB's coalition government

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown




