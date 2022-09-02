No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?





Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the dynamics at play in a friends-with-benefits relationship.

A sex partnership is when partners engage in a sexual relationship without romantic expectations .

People often pursue this dynamic because they are afraid of getting hurt.

© estradaanton/123rf.com

Often if a person has experienced trauma in a relationship or is afraid of or not ready for commitment, they will seek out other ways to be sexually fulfilled, without a romantic relationship.

In these cases, they might get involved in a friends-with-benefits relationship, or sex partnership - where they engage in a sexual relationship with a person without any other expectations.

According to Zwane, the main reason people get involved in this type of relationship is because they are afraid of getting hurt so they keep their walls up.

However, regardless of their intentions Zwane said it's highly likely that the parties involved will get emotionally invested or attached because of the body's natural response- chemical or emotional to the sexual relationship.

[With] the act of sex on its own, there are emotions that are released there. Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane, relationship coach

To avoid unnecessary heartbreak it is important to negotiate boundaries as soon as you decide to get involved in a sex partnership but you must be prepared that feelings and dynamics could change.

As a person that is getting into this partnership you must also be consciously aware that you do not have control over what the other person might end up feeling [about] you. Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane, relationship coach

Zwane said that regardless of how closed off either partner might be in the beginning, it is highly likely that one or both parties could fall in love and start wanting more out of the relationship.

It is also possible that a person will start feeling jealous or insecure if the person they are in a sex partnership with starts to show interest in another person.

While some people have said they have been in these situations and it does not work at all, others have said they had these types of situations for years with no complaints.

Ultimately, not two persons relationship experiences are going to be the same but, if you want to get involved in a sex partnership be sure to communicate openly, be prepared for changing dynamics and feelings, and do not let fear stop you from pursuing what you really want.

Listen to the audio above for more.