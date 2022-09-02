IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama
Mandy Wiener spoke to ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg - Funzi Ngobeni, and Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) Gauteng Provincial Secretary - Alco Ngobese.
-
Coalition party councillors voted against the mandates of their parties to oust Vasco Da Gama.
-
There are allegations that bribes were paid to these councillors.
After Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Vasco Da Gama was ousted as Speaker in the Johannesburg council on Thursday, the IFP and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said they will be taking action against those who voted against him.
The move only succeeded after some councillors from the multi-party coalition voted in favour of Da Gama's removal.
Ngobese said only one IFP councillor voted against the mandate and there are already internal process taking place to address this.
The councillor will be undergoing the internal disciplinary process.Alco Ngobese, IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary
He also said there were allegations that the councillor was bribed to vote against the wishes of the party which Ngobese said would be detrimental to South African democracy.
If these [allegations] are true this will be [a] detriment to the democracy of South AfricaAlco Ngobese, IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary
According to Ngobeni, no ActionSA members voted against the mandate of the party but the party has been a part of the meetings addressing this situation and said in general, the coalition is still standing strong.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More
Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability
Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired in 2020.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen
Chaos erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.Read More
Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability
A day after some tense scenes in Parliament, the presidency has jumped to the defence of the country's number one citizen.Read More
Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More