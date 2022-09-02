IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama





Mandy Wiener spoke to ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg - Funzi Ngobeni, and Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) Gauteng Provincial Secretary - Alco Ngobese.

Coalition party councillors voted against the mandates of their parties to oust Vasco Da Gama .

There are allegations that bribes were paid to these councillors.

FILE: Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter

After Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Vasco Da Gama was ousted as Speaker in the Johannesburg council on Thursday, the IFP and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said they will be taking action against those who voted against him.

The move only succeeded after some councillors from the multi-party coalition voted in favour of Da Gama's removal.

Ngobese said only one IFP councillor voted against the mandate and there are already internal process taking place to address this.

The councillor will be undergoing the internal disciplinary process. Alco Ngobese, IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary

He also said there were allegations that the councillor was bribed to vote against the wishes of the party which Ngobese said would be detrimental to South African democracy.

If these [allegations] are true this will be [a] detriment to the democracy of South Africa Alco Ngobese, IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary

According to Ngobeni, no ActionSA members voted against the mandate of the party but the party has been a part of the meetings addressing this situation and said in general, the coalition is still standing strong.

