SA women authors share their journey on penning children’s books





Clement Manyathela spoke to three South African woman authors who have written and published children's books.

Research also shows that children learn better in their mother tongue. However, children that are able to read in South Africa often struggle to find representation of themselves and their world between the pages of books.

Broadcaster Nzinga Qunta wrote her first children’s book Amari’s Adventures for her child after struggling to find books that suited her daughter’s needs.

Going into traditional bookshops I couldn’t find many of the books that I wanted my daughter to read, especially when she was small. Nzinga Qunta, broadcaster and author

Entreprenuer and author Salamina Mosese in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Similarly award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Salamina Mosese was also inspired by her daughter’s interest in reading. She recently released Disaster at Gogo's Spaza.

Meanwhile poet, author and anthropologist, Lebohang Masango, said she always loved reading as a child but only recently decided to write for children.

She wrote Mpumi’s Magic Beads - a story about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair in the big city of Johannesburg.

As they are dreaming and aspiring to become great, they don’t have to look at other books from elsewhere and think of the New York, Paris, London as the place where people are being amazing and incredible. Lebohang Masango - poet, author and anthropologist

Mosese said she always knew she would write a book but didn’t know it would be for children.

She wrote her book to highlight community and closeness.

It is extremely important for us to constantly give our children examples of themselves back to themselves. Salamina Mosese - award-winning actress

