SA women authors share their journey on penning children’s books
Clement Manyathela spoke to three South African woman authors who have written and published children's books.
Research also shows that children learn better in their mother tongue. However, children that are able to read in South Africa often struggle to find representation of themselves and their world between the pages of books.
Broadcaster Nzinga Qunta wrote her first children’s book Amari’s Adventures for her child after struggling to find books that suited her daughter’s needs.
Going into traditional bookshops I couldn’t find many of the books that I wanted my daughter to read, especially when she was small.Nzinga Qunta, broadcaster and author
Similarly award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Salamina Mosese was also inspired by her daughter’s interest in reading. She recently released Disaster at Gogo's Spaza.
Meanwhile poet, author and anthropologist, Lebohang Masango, said she always loved reading as a child but only recently decided to write for children.
She wrote Mpumi’s Magic Beads - a story about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair in the big city of Johannesburg.
As they are dreaming and aspiring to become great, they don’t have to look at other books from elsewhere and think of the New York, Paris, London as the place where people are being amazing and incredible.Lebohang Masango - poet, author and anthropologist
Mosese said she always knew she would write a book but didn’t know it would be for children.
She wrote her book to highlight community and closeness.
It is extremely important for us to constantly give our children examples of themselves back to themselves.Salamina Mosese - award-winning actress
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system
The recognition of the importance of the integration of traditional medicine with biomedical medicine has been on the rise globally.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
'I don’t even think of it as work': Paul Ballen on creating Paul's Ice-cream
In sweet news Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream has been placed on the Financial Times list of the world’s greatest ice-cream stores.Read More
A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage
You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season
The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.Read More
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?
If a person wants to have their sexual needs met but is not ready for a deep commitment, they may opt for a casual sex partnership.Read More
Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung
September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.Read More
WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair
A video went viral after CTV News came under heavy criticism for firing its veteran anchor, Lisa LaFlamme, for the colour of her hair.Read More