SA women authors share their journey on penning children’s books

3 September 2022 2:41 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele

South Africa's child illiteracy rate is considerably high as studies have proven that eight out of 10 children can’t read for meaning.

Clement Manyathela spoke to three South African woman authors who have written and published children's books.

Research also shows that children learn better in their mother tongue. However, children that are able to read in South Africa often struggle to find representation of themselves and their world between the pages of books.

Broadcaster Nzinga Qunta wrote her first children’s book Amari’s Adventures for her child after struggling to find books that suited her daughter’s needs.

Going into traditional bookshops I couldn’t find many of the books that I wanted my daughter to read, especially when she was small.

Nzinga Qunta, broadcaster and author
Entreprenuer and author Salamina Mosese in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele
Entreprenuer and author Salamina Mosese in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Similarly award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Salamina Mosese was also inspired by her daughter’s interest in reading. She recently released Disaster at Gogo's Spaza.

Meanwhile poet, author and anthropologist, Lebohang Masango, said she always loved reading as a child but only recently decided to write for children.

She wrote Mpumi’s Magic Beads - a story about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair in the big city of Johannesburg.

As they are dreaming and aspiring to become great, they don’t have to look at other books from elsewhere and think of the New York, Paris, London as the place where people are being amazing and incredible.

Lebohang Masango - poet, author and anthropologist

Mosese said she always knew she would write a book but didn’t know it would be for children.

She wrote her book to highlight community and closeness.

It is extremely important for us to constantly give our children examples of themselves back to themselves.

Salamina Mosese - award-winning actress

Listen to the full audio for more.




3 September 2022 2:41 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele

Heart Health. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system

3 September 2022 4:08 PM

The recognition of the importance of the integration of traditional medicine with biomedical medicine has been on the rise globally.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series

3 September 2022 2:16 PM

Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.

Paul's Homemade Ice-cream stand in Fourways. Picture: Paul's Homemade Ice Cream/Facebook

'I don’t even think of it as work': Paul Ballen on creating Paul's Ice-cream

3 September 2022 11:58 AM

In sweet news Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream has been placed on the Financial Times list of the world’s greatest ice-cream stores.

Wayne Duvenage. Picture: outa.co.za

A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage

2 September 2022 6:44 PM

You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish.

Major League DJ will attempt 75-hour non-stop performance record at their Balcony Mix Sessions. Picture: @TheBalconyMix/Twitter.

Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season

2 September 2022 5:23 PM

The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.

Robby Collins. Picture: facebook.com/robbycollinscomedian

How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian

2 September 2022 4:36 PM

Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.

© estradaanton/123rf.com

No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?

2 September 2022 12:30 PM

If a person wants to have their sexual needs met but is not ready for a deep commitment, they may opt for a casual sex partnership.

'House of the Dragon'. Picture: @HouseofDragon/Twitter

Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung

2 September 2022 12:18 PM

September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.

A screengrab of former news anchor at CTV National News, Lisa LaFlamme. Picture: @LisaLaFlamme_/Twitter

WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair

2 September 2022 10:58 AM

A video went viral after CTV News came under heavy criticism for firing its veteran anchor, Lisa LaFlamme, for the colour of her hair.

Picture: nata7777/123rf.com

WATCH: Yummy! News anchor swallows a fly doing news live on air

2 September 2022 10:51 AM

A video went viral when Global News anchor Farah Nasser choked lived on air after swallowing a fly.

