'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
China is committing “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, according to the United Nations.
United Nations investigators said China was guilty of extreme abuse of Uyghur Muslims in that province, finding "credible evidence of torture” and "serious human rights violations".
At least a million Uyghurs have been forcibly detained in “re-education camps", according to various human rights organisations.
Xinjiang is home to about 12 million Uyghurs.
RELATED: Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour
China urged the UN not to release the report… and called it a farce arranged by Western powers…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The report tells us the claims of abuse… are true. They have collated enough information and corroborating stories from a vast array of people, reporting the most awful, ugly attacks… forced medical treatment, forced birth control, an organised system of mass-rape, assault, and torture… carried out by the Chinese state…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen, skip to 1.:36.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164472118_the-chinese-and-uyghur-flags-pattern-on-towel-fabric-are-placed-together-it-is-the-concept-of-the-re.html?vti=lyl5cdew6wbhtugv80-1-19
