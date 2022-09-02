How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African comedian, Robby Collins, about his life, career, and how one of his biggest failures became one of his greatest lessons.

Failure has the potential to change our lives for the better by teaching us lessons we may not have learnt otherwise.

This seemed to be the case for comedian and actor Robby Collins after he bombed his 10th show for four minutes straight.

Growing up, there weren't many opportunities for Collins to pursue a career in comedy because, as he describes, the country was in its pre-Trevor Noah era where there were very few venues where comedians could do stand-up.

Instead, the comedian focused on the dramatic arts and theatre performance as a way of channelling his creativity, having felt bogged down by school in part due to his dyslexia.

Eventually, a venue opened up where Collins could perform his routines, prompting him to immediately call up the organiser to get onto the roster of performers.

All went well for him and he did nine-straight shows that went extremely well.

Then came show number 10 and Collins describes how a 15-minute segment resulted in four minutes of dead silence where he could hear the audience members' cutlery as they dined.

Having not experienced bombing on stage and not having seen his idols bomb either, Collins thought this was the end of the road for his comedy aspirations.

When that show happened and it didn't work, in my head, at the time, I was like, 'Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, all these people I look up to, have never had a horrible show'. That's what I thought to myself... I didn't know that you can bomb on stage and carry on. Robby Collins, comedian and actor

This led to Collins rethinking his whole life and falling into what his mother thought was a depressive slump for two weeks, until his sister gave him some valid critique: nobody knew him and, thus, nobody cared.

This was not meant to be mean-spirited, however, because Collins recalls that this was just her way of illustrating that he can't let anybody down if no one knew who he was.

This strengthened Collins as a comedian because of the realisation that not everyone is going to like what he is doing every time - at some point, you're bound to hit that one crowd who thinks you're awful, but that isn't necessarily a measure of your success or your talent.

At the end of the day, you're an artist and your art isn't for everyone.. You can exist and be a success and still have people not like you at all. So, you just gotta keep doing your thing. If this is what you love and this is what you're prepared to do, you have to deal with it... you keep it moving. Robby Collins, comedian and actor

To paraphrase Dory from Finding Nemo, sometimes you just have to keep swimming.

Scroll up for the full interview.